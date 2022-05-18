IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG: DY Patil Stadium pitch and weather report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match

Weather and pitch report LSG vs KKR

KKR and LSG will face each other for the second time in the tournament. In the earlier clash, LSG managed to outplay KKR by 75 runs. With Quinton de Kock’s 50 and Deepak Hooda’s 41, LSG slammed 176-7 in the 1st innings. Later, KKR was bowled out for just 101 with Andre Russell hitting the most 49 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders arrive in this game with a victory in the previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. whereas LSG lost to Rajasthan Royals in their last game. RR posted 178-6 in the match and later restricted LSG to just 154-8.

LSG vs KKR - DY Patil stadium, Pitch Report

DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai offers help to both bowlers and batters. The stadium has not hosted any international match so far and witnessed only IPL games.

LSG vs KKR - Weather forecast

According to weather.com, the temperature of Mumbai city on May 18 (Wednesday) will be about 34° Celcius during the day and fall to 28° Celcius at night. The sky will be partly cloudy during the day but clear at night. The chances of rain are just 5% at night. The humidity will be around 64% during the day and rise to 80% at night.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted​ playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lokesh Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Aaron Finch, Sam Billings (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.