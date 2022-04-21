IPL 2022: Dwayne Bravo throws ball towards Kieron Pollard, latter responds with a kiss!

Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard came face to face in MI vs CSK

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings faced off at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, and the 'El Clasico' of IPL didn't disappoint. Whenever these two sides take on each other there are bound to be some fireworks, and the latest match was no different.

West Indies duo of Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo came face to face and things got heated a bit, but the world also got to see their on-field bromance as well.

Mumbai Indians suffered a batting collapse of sorts, and once Kieron Pollard was out on the crease, he was up against his compatriot Bravo.

In the 14th over the first inning, Bravo bowled to Pollard which sent the ball straight towards the bowler. Instead of taking the ball and walking back, Bravo tried to intimidate Pollard as he threw the ball towards the batter.

Pollard, known for not being one who goes down easily, swung his bat but missed the ball. He then came down the pitch and while it looked the situation might have escalated, Pollard kissed Bravo on his head, to leave the onlookers surprised.

Seeing the duo's on-field bromance, netizens were also left in splits and the video went viral on social media in no time.

Here's the video of Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo's bromance:

Talking about the match, Mumbai Indians lost their opening batters early and were down to 42/3 after the end of powerplay. Youngsters Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen tried to steady the ship and courtesy of some late flurry from Varma and Jaydev Unadkat MI were able to post a total of 155/7 in 20 overs.

In response, Chennai had scored 48/2 at the time of writing, after 7 overs.