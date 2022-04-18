KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022

KKR vs SRH dream11 prediction

Match 30 of the IPL is all set to be played between Sanju Samson led Rajasthan Royals and Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders. This match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Kolkata Knight Riders are in the 6th position at the points table with 6 points out of 6 games whereas Rajasthan Royals are 5th on the points table with 3 wins out of their 5 IPL games so far. Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal from the Rajasthan Royals have the orange and the purple cap respectively.

READ: CSK vs GT: Rashid Khan, David Miller help GT beat CSK by 3 wickets in thrilling match

Dream11 Prediction – KKR vs RR– IPL 2022

KKR vs RR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (C)

Batters: Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Simron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Ande Russell (VC), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Umesh Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan, Varun Chakravarthy

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna

READ: WATCH: GT spinner Rashid Khan whacks HUGE six against Chennai Super Kings

KKR vs RR My Dream11 Playing XI

Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Simron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Ande Russell (VC), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Umesh Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will occur at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Monday, April 18, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.