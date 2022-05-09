IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik responds after fans compare him with AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle

Dinesh Kartik responded to a fan, who compared him to AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle

Dinesh Karthik is making a strong case for his comeback to the Indian team after his stellar run with the bat for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman played a sublime knock of 30* off just 8 balls, which helped RCB rack up a total of 192 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. In the end, it proved to be a mountain too huge to climb for Kane Williamson's side as they were defeated by 67 runs.

Having played the role of a finisher for RCB this season, Karthik was compared to former heroes of the franchise, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle by a fan, and he even responded to the fan's claim.

After providing another strong finish for RCB, DK was in for some much-deserved praise from an RCB fan, who ended up comparing him to Gayle and De Villiers.

"We love you @DineshKarthik Entire #RCB fandom agrees to it, Those chants of DK DK DK in stadium are as loud as it used to be for ABDe & Gayle before," wrote the Twitter user.

While the 36-year-old didn't get into the comparisons, he replied to the fan and asked for continued support from RCB fans.

"Your chants and your support mean a lot to us on and off the field! #12thManArmy," replied DK.

I want to be in Australia for the T20 World Cup: Dinesh Kartik

With his resurgent form, Karthik has been making a case for a comeback into the T20 side, and he had stated of his desire to help India win the T20 World Cup 2022, earlier.

"I want to be in Australia for the T20 World Cup with Indian team. India haven't won a multination tournament in a long time, my aim is to help India and win it for my country," said DK after his stellar match-winning knock against DC earlier.