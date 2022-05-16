IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals win by 17 runs against Punjab, displace RCB for 4th spot

PBKS vs DC

The all-important match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) saw the former team win the clash by 17 runs in match 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

With this win, Delhi Capitals displaced Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the 4th spot in the points table. This is also the first time DC has won two games in a row this season.

RCB, who also have 14 points to their name, but were pushed to the 5th spot due to their negative Net Run Rate (NRR), which has cost them dearly.

That's that from Match 64@DelhiCapitals win by 17 runs and add two crucial points to their tally.



Scorecard - https://t.co/twuPEouUzK #PBKSvDC #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/Szbwuradwo — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 16, 2022

As for the clash, Shardul Thakur took four wickets, while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav took two each. The Delhi bowlers had managed to restrict Punjab in their chase of 160 runs.

Best figures for Shardul in IPL:

4/36 vs PBKS Mumbai DYP 2022

3/19 vs PBKS Pune 2017

3/28 vs PBKS Dubai 2021

After being sent to abt first, DC's Mitchell Marsh's blistering knock of 63 guided his side to a modest 159/7. Punjab bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Liam Livingstone bagged 3 wickets each.

Chasing the total, PBKS' Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan went off to a good start and scored 27 /0, but things took a quick turn after Anrich Nortje drew first blood sending back the former batter (28) in the 4th over.

The last over of the powerplay saw Thakur strike twice to remove Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dhawan (19) getting Punjab's score to 54/3 after six overs.

Axar Patel in the 7th over went on to pile more misery on Punjab after he dismissed the captain Mayank Agarwal. Kuldeep Yadav too joined the wicket-taking party as he removed dangerman, Liam Livingstone, in the 8th over and later dismissed Harpreet Brar in the 10th over.

The 14th over saw Rishi Dhawan also lose his wicket. But later Rahul Chahar and Jitesh Sharma started smashing runs and stitched a 41-run partnership off 30 balls before Thakur dismissed the latter on 44 in the 18th over. The bowler then again dismissed Kagiso Rabada in the same over after getting hit for a six.

But the side could not manage the runs needed in the last two overs and DC won by 17 runs.