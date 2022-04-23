No ball controversy: DC's Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur and assistant coach Pravin Amre fined after RR clash

DC skipper fined

Surely fans and critics believe that the no-ball controversy could be avoided if only the on-field umpires would have asked for a review from the third umpire, however, with them being adamant, things did not go in favour of the Delhi Capitals (DC), who lost the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 15 runs.

The wrong decision by the umpires had even left the DC dugout furious and fans saw skipper Rishabh Pant along with other players and coaching staff get on the field and argue which has now led to them breaching TATA Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct.

In the latest development, Delhi Capitals captain, Rishabh Pant has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Code of Conduct at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. According to the release, the wicketkeeper-batter had admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

Another player to be fined 50 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Code of Conduct was pacer Shardul Thakur. The cricketer admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.8 and accepted the sanction.

As far as Delhi's assistant coach is concerned, Pravin Amre has also been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. He also faced a one-match ban for the offence.

He too admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.