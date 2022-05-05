IPL 2022 DC vs SRH: Brabourne Stadium pitch and weather report for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

Brabourne Stadium Mumbai

Delhi Capitals are in the hunt for a playoff spot but every defeat at this stage can hurt their chances. Hence, their upcoming fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad is sort of a must-win for them as far as a place in the top two is concerned.

Although the opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner has done well, the former has struggled for runs in the past couple of matches and will hope to return to form.

Both the teams have played 20 games against each other in the IPL with Delhi Capitals winning 9 and Sunrisers Hyderabad winning 11 games.

On the other hand, The Kane Williamson-led side is coming off a loss against the Chennai Super Kings in their previous game and in two games in a row, their bowling attack has gone for runs.

DC vs SRH - MCA Stadium,Pitch Report

The previous game at the Brabourne Stadium saw a close game going right down to the wire and it definitely was a good pitch to bat on. The captain that wins the toss is likely to bowl first as it has been the way to go so far in the tournament.

DC vs SRH- Weather forecast

According to weather.com, the temperature of Mumbai city on May 5 (Thursday) will be about 34° Celcius during the day and fall to 28° Celcius at night. The sky will be clear during the day and night. The chances of rain are just 7% at night. The humidity will be around 66% during the day and rise to 81% at night.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad​ Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik