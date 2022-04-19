IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS match shifted to Brabourne Stadium after 5 covid cases in Delhi camp

DC vs PBKS match shifted to Mumbai after 5 covid cases in Delhi camp

Things have not been going per plan for Delhi Capitals (DC) both on and off the field in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Following a covid outbreak in the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi side's bio-bubble, their upcoming match against Punjab Kings has been shifted to Mumbai.

The fixture was originally scheduled to be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune, but now it will be played at the Brabourne Stadium.

In a statement, the BCCI said it has moved Wednesday's game to Brabourne stadium to ensure no COVID infection goes undetected in the bio-bubble.

Five members of the Delhi Capitals, including Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, have tested positive for the virus.

Physio Patrick Farhart, sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar, team doctor Abhijit Salvi and social media content team member Akash Mane have also got the infection.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced a change of venue for Match No. 32 Delhi Capital versus Punjab Kings from MCA Stadium, Pune to Brabourne CCI scheduled on April 20th, 2022, to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment," said the BCCI in a statement.

Delhi Capitals will only be cleared to play the game after RTPCR tests on Wednesday morning. All the other players and support staff have returned negative in tests conducted on Tuesday.

"The COVID positive cases are under isolation and medical observation. They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative they will be re-integrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secure bubble," informed the statement further.

"From April 16th onwards, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent has been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure. The 4th round of RT-PCR tests conducted on April 19th have returned negative. The Delhi Capitals contingent will undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on the morning of April 20th," the BCCI added.

