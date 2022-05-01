IPL 2022 DC vs LSG Wankhede Stadium pitch and weather report for Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs LSG pitch report

The 45th match of the Tata IPL 2022 will see Delhi Capitals facing off against Lucknow Super Giants on 1st May at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Both teams are coming off a win in their previous game and will be riding high on confidence. Lucknow Super Giants have benefited hugely with the inclusion of Mohsin Khan who has been quite impressive with the ball and they are likely to go in with the same playing XI for the upcoming fixture as well.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants weather forecast

The temperature is expected to hover around 33-35°C on the matchday with 63% humidity and 17-19 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

DC vs LSG - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The Wankhede pitch has been really good for batting and a high-scoring thriller can be expected in the upcoming fixture. The small boundaries will make it difficult to defend in this wicket and hence, the captain winning the toss is expected to bowl first.