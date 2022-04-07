IPL 2022: DC vs LSG highlights, Prithvi Shaw plays superb knock of 61 off 34 deliveries

All the pre-match talk ahead of DC vs LSG had been about the Australian swashbuckling opener David Warner, and when KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and chose to bowl first, fans were hoping to see the best of Warner.

Instead, Delhi Capitals (DC) were in for a Prithvi Shaw classic as the former India U-19 skipper found his rhythm and struck a blockbuster knock of 61 off 34 balls.

In recent games, Shaw has been questioned, for his form and contribution to the side, and in a game when everyone was expecting David Warner to take the initiative, it was young Prithvi Shaw who left DC fans in ecstasy.

The 22-year-old Delhi-born youngster began attacking Lucknow Super Giants from the get-go, and en route to his half-century on Thursday, Shaw struck nine boundaries and two sixes.

He made good use of the powerplay field restrictions, to hit the ball all across the DY Patil Stadium racking up an opening stand of 67 runs with Warner before Krishnappa Gowtham brought the partnership to a halt when he saw the back of Shaw.

The right-arm batter was trying to accelerate his inning further but could only find the fielder, which ended his superb knock. His strike rate was near 179.41 on the day.

Watch Prithvi Shaw's surreal knock versus LSG:

If you have not seen the stormy innings of Prithvi Shaw, then watch it here. 61 runs off 34 balls, wow Prithvi was looking excellent today. Hope more such innings come from him in future. #LSGvsDC #LSGvDC #DCvsLSG #LSG #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/rvnV1E07RI April 7, 2022

Talking about the match, after Shaw's heroics, other Delhi batters underwhelmed, and despite getting off to a good start, the Capitals could only muster up a score of 149/3 in their respective 50 overs.

In reply, LSG had scored 62/0 after 8 overs with KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock looking in good touch.