IPL 2022: Davon Conway opens up on comparison with Michael Hussey, check out what the CSK's opener has to say

Devon Conway with 'Man of the match' award

New Zealand batter Devon Conway has said that he feels special when he is compared with former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey, who is now the Chennai Super Kings batting coach after having a long association with the IPL franchise as a player.

Hussey, a left-hand batter, played 79 Tests and scored more than 6000 runs, besides also representing Australia in 185 ODIs and 35 T20Is. The 46-year-old averaged a superb 51.52 in Tests, while in ODIs he scored over 5.400 runs at an average of 48.15.

On Sunday, Conway scored a superb 49-ball 87 for CSK against the Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium to help win the match by 91 runs. Conway also bagged the Player-of-the-Match award.

"Yeah, I think I have heard (comparison with Hussey) that a few times now which is quite good. To get compared to one of the greats, Mike Hussey is pretty special to be possibly in that bracket. I think he has got so much knowledge and so much experience not only in the IPL but throughout the world. Just very important for me as a player to continue talking to him and learning from him and just getting some guidelines when I need it," said Conway, for whom this was his third consecutive half-century in IPL 2022.

The 30-year-old Conway expressed confidence that CSK, four-time IPL champions, will come back stronger next year, given the quality of the players. Though CSK are technically not out of IPL 2022, they need to win their three remaining games and hope for favorable results from the other teams to qualify for playoffs.

"Certainly I think we have got a very strong team, a very strong squad. The results have not quite gone our way this year. We are not quite out of the competition though. We have some seriously classy players in the setup with good experience and really good young guys coming through. So, there is no doubt that we will come back stronger next year and play some really good cricket," added Conway.