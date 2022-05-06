IPL 2022: David Warner-Rovman Powell's blitzkrieg shadows Nicholas Pooran's effort, DC beat SRH by 21 runs

Delhi Capitals defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs in match 50 of IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs thanks to David Warner and Rovman Powell's unbeaten knocks of 92 and 67. Nicholas Pooran tried to steer his side as close as he could, but ultimately, the lone warrior could only lament a lack of support from his fellow SRH batters.

Earlier in the day, SRH skipper Kane Williamson had won the toss and he chose to bowl first, but Delhi Capitals responded in stunning fashion as they racked up a total of 207/3 in 20 overs, which proved to be a mountain that Sunrisers couldn't scale in the end.

Khaleel Ahmed's 3 wicket spell combined with handful contributions from Shardul Thakur and others helped restrict SRH to a total of 186, and they've now lost three games on the trot, a far cry from their five-match winning streak earlier in the campaign.

