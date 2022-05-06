IPL 2022: Daniel Sams' last over heroics lift MI to 5-run win over Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians defeat Gujarat Titans by 5 runs thanks to Daniel Sams' excellent bowling

Daniel Sams showed nerves of steel as he defended nine runs off the final over to help Mumbai Indians pick up a 5-run win over Gujarat Titans. Having sent out to bat first, MI had racked up a total of 177/6 in their respective 20 overs, and GT fell agonisingly short of the mark.

Hardik Pandya-led GT needed nine runs in the final over, but some excellent bowling from Daniel Sams combined with some excellent work from Ishan Kishan helped MI get a crucial run out at the death which turned the momentum in his side's favour.

MI were seemingly down and out with the Titans' opening pair of Wriddhiman Saha (55 off 40 balls) and Shubman Gill (52 off 36 balls) sharing a 106-run partnership in 12.1 overs while chasing 178.

However, the Titans kept losing wickets, including two crucial run-outs as they required nine runs in the last over to win the match. They could score just three, while losing one wicket to slump to their second successive defeat in the season.

For MI, who were already out of contention for a play-off berth, it was only their second win of the season as they remained at the bottom. Gujarat meanwhile will have to wait to seal their qualification berth for the playoffs of IPL 2022 season.

Opting to bowl, Gujarat restricted MI to 177 for six, despite quickfire innings from opening pair of Rohit Sharma (43 off 28 balls) and Ishan Kishan (45 off 29 balls) and Tim David (44 not out off 21 balls).

Rashid Khan was the most successful bowler for the Titans with his two wickets for 24, while Pradeep Sangwan and Lockie Ferguson got one each. Alzarri Joseph also took a wicket but he bled 41 runs in his four overs.

In reply, Gujarat could only score 172 runs, with David Miller failing to get a single run off the last two balls and GT fell agonisingly short of the target to taste yet another defeat.

With inputs from PTI