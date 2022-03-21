IPL 2022: Dale Steyn pulls off 'Pushpa' celebration, Kane Williamson dances in SRH's BTS video - WATCH

With less than a week remaining in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) shared a hilarious behind the scenes video clip that shows bowling coach Dale Steyn doing the 'Pushpa' celebration, while skipper Kane Williamson was also seen dancing in the video.

SRH underwent the pre-season photoshoot, and as always, the photoshoot turned out to be a fun segment as players and support staff of the two-time IPL champs posed and pulled off hilarious dance moves.

In a recent BTS video shared by SRH on their youtube channel, players such as skipper Kane Williamson, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and the likes of T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi were seen enjoying themselves and having a gala time as they posed for the photoshoot.

Williamson, Abhishek and Jagdeesh Suchith even showed off their dance moves in the video shared by the Orange Army.

Moreover, not just the players, SRH's support staff and coaches also joined in the fun as head coach Tom Moody, batting coach Brian Lara, bowling coach Dale Steyn and former Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan also made a small cameo in the video.

In fact, Steyn even pulled off the viral 'Pushpa' Thaggedhe Le gesture from the superhit Allu Arjun-starrer flick.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will kick off their IPL campaign against Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29, hoping to add another IPL trophy to their cabinet. This season, the Orange Army will be in a much-changed look, having parted ways with plenty of their big-name stars of the past, such as the likes of David Warner and Rashid Khan.

While the ever-present Williamson will be seen leading out the franchise, he will be joined by the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, and Nicholas Pooran among others in SRH's conquest for glory.