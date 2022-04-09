IPL 2022 CSK vs SRH: DY Patil Stadium pitch and weather report for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 17 of the TATA IPL 2022. Chennai is currently placed at the ninth position, while Hyderabad sits at the bottom of the points table.

Three successive losses have put new skipper Ravindra Jadeja under immense pressure. He would hope his teammates could script a turnaround against Hyderabad.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers have failed to chase down targets on two occasions. One resulted in a 61-run loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the next was a 12-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

CSK vs SRH weather forecast

The temperature in Navi Mumbai is expected to be around 31°C with 53% humidity and 11-13 km/hr wind speed. There will be no chances of precipitation during the game on Saturday.

CSK vs SRH - DY Patil Stadium pitch report

The DY Patil ground in Navi Mumbai has a pitch that provides reasonable bounce to the bowlers. That match can produce scores in the vicinity of 160-170. Overall, it is a surface that helps both departments.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad​ probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan