6,4,4,4,4,4: Moeen Ali smashes Trent Boult for 26 runs in an over, video goes viral

Moeen Ali scores 26 runs in Trent Boult's over during CSK vs RR

Chennai Super Kings were already eliminated from the race to qualify for playoffs of IPL 2022, but they faced off against Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday in hopes of ending their campaign on a high.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first, after which his side ended up scoring 150 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs, powered by a 93-run knock from all-rounder Moeen Ali.

The Englishman was back to his brilliant best as he struck 26 runs off Trent Boult's third over of his spell. During the sixth over of CSK's inning, Moeen Ali struck one six and five consecutive boundaries as he played like a man possessed.

A video of the CSK all-rounder's stunning hits is now going viral on social media.

Talking about the match between CSK and RR, MS Dhoni's side were able to reach a fight-worthy total, after losing Ruturaj Gaikwad early. Devon Conway and others tried to help build partnerships with Moeen Ali, who top-scored for his side.

Dhoni was the second-highest run-getter at 26 runs, but apart from him, it was a no-show from other CSK batsmen.

For Rajasthan Royals meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal and Obed McCoy picked up a couple of wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Trent Boult also picked up one wicket each.

The outcome of this game won't have much impact on Chennai but Rajasthan will be looking to chase down the 151-run target to finish in the top two spots and thus play Gujarat Titans in the qualifier 1.

A defeat would make things interesting as then the net run rate could come into play, with RR, Royal Challengers Bangalore tied on 16 points each, and Delhi Capitals could also reach the 16 point mark if they win their remaining game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.