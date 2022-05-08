IPL 2022: CSK vs DC clash in doubt after another Covid positive test in Delhi camp?

Delhi Capitals have been handed another blow before their game against CSK

As Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals prepare to face off at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Sunday evening, there have been some clouds of uncertainty over the game after yet another positive covid case in the Delhi camp.

One of Delhi Capitals' net bowlers has tested positive ahead of their match against CSK and now it remains to be seen whether the match will go on as planned or there will be some changes.

"One net bowler tested positive today morning in the test. Players have been asked to stay in rooms,'' IPL sources said hours ahead of their Sunday's match against Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi Capitals players were subsequently forced into isolation yet again, after the latest developments. As per reports, a fresh round of testing took place on Sunday, ahead of Delhi's match against CSK.

With all the DC players confined to their rooms, this is the second occasion when Delhi's IPL contingent has been struck by covid, as earlier in the season there were a total of six positive cases in the Rishabh Pant-led team.

Foreign recruits of Delhi, Tim Seifert and Mitchell Marsh had tested positive for the virus, while the team physio Patrick Farhart was the first to test positive. Moreover, three other non-playing members had also returned positive tests for Covid-19.

The Capitals' matches against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, originally scheduled to be played in Pune, were also moved to Mumbai.

According to the protocols of IPL 2022, the match should ideally go on, as long as Delhi have 13 fit players to field a playing XI, and a fresh round of testing will be done before the match against CSK, but until then, all the players will continue to remain in isolation.