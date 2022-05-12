IPL 2022: Did CSK unfollow Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rift rumours?

Ravindra Jadeja

After being an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise for almost 10 years and then being made the skipper as well, now it has been learnt that the franchise has unfollowed the player on Instagram.

After handing over his captaincy midway back to MS Dhoni, Jadeja was ruled out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a bruised rib, which he had suffered during the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 4.

READ | IPL 2022: CSK confirm, Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of remaining matches

"Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings' game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season," said an official statement from CSK.

The sudden departure and now being unfollowed have sparked rumours of a rift with the franchise.

Even fans could not believe what has happened, which led to speculations on social media. Some even said that Jadeja left the season abruptly because of some issues with the team and not due to injury.

Why did CSK unfollow him on insta? — @shridharak27 (@shridharak27) May 12, 2022

CSK insta page has removed Ravindra Jadeja from followers.



Conspiracy — hussain bootwala (@hbootwala52) May 11, 2022

The all-rounder was the most expensive player for CSK in the 15th edition after he was retained for Rs 16 crore. He was also appointed as the skipper just a couple of days before the beginning of the tournament.

However, under his captaincy, CSK lost six games in their eight outings. Not just that, Jadeja even lost his form and managed to score only 111 runs and took three wickets.

He then 'relinquished' the captaincy of the side to focus on his form and 'requested' MS Dhoni to lead the side again.