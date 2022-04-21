IPL 2022: CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja bows down to MS Dhoni after match-winning knock, video viral

Ravindra Jadeja's gesture for MS Dhoni went viral on social media

Former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni was among the thick of the action again, as he played a crucial match-winning knock of 28* off 13 balls to help CSK beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets in a thrilling game at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

After Dhoni's match-winning knock helped CSK register their second win of IPL 2022, skipper Ravindra Jadeja was seen bowing down to Dhoni in appreciation.

Jadeja while greeting the veteran wicket-keeper batter after the match, was seen taking off his cap, and giving a salute to Dhoni, while Ambati Rayudu was also seen with his hand folded thanking their former captain for the win.

As soon as Jadeja, and Ambati Rayudu were seen appreciating MS Dhoni, netizens were moved by the incident and a video of the same, is now going viral all over social media.

Watch Ravindra Jadeja's heartfelt gesture for MS Dhoni here:

Talking about the match, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and he asked MI to bat first. The five-time champs suffered a batting collapse of sorts as they lost openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma on ducks in the first over itself, and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Young Tilak Varma remained unbeaten at 51 after 43 balls, and a late flurry from Jaydev Unadkat (19 off 9 balls) helped Mumbai rack up a total of 155/7 after 20 overs.

In reply, Chennai Super Kings also lost wickets at regular intervals but their batters were able to string together some partnerships to keep their side in the game. A late flurry from MS Dhoni, who ably supported by Dwaine Pretorius (22 off 14) enabled CSK to register a 3-wicket win on the ball.