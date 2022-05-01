IPL 2022: CSK skipper MS Dhoni makes two changes in playing XI, SRH to bowl first

MS Dhoni made two changes to CSK's playing XI, while SRH will bowl first

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has a knack for making a few surprising changes and he's done it again. Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dube will not be playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

The Orange Army are playing with the same team that went down in a close match to Gujarat Titans recently. Skipper Kane Williamson won yet another toss and chose to field first.

Talking about the two changes from MS Dhoni, Devon Conway makes his return to the playing XI, after re-joining the team post his marriage, and Simarjeet Singh also comes in.

READ| IPL 2022: Can MS Dhoni led CSK qualify for playoffs if they lose against SRH?

Here's how CSK and SRH are lining up today:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan