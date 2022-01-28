IPL 2022: CSK share adorable post for MS Dhoni as he arrives in Chennai ahead of mega auction

MS Dhoni landed in Chennai two weeks ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction 2022. He will be expected to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the table during the bidding war when the auction takes place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Over the years, Dhoni has been everpresent for CSK not only as a skipper but also a pillar when it comes to team management. Therefore it will be no surprise to see him joining the top management of CSK at the mega auction.

MS Dhoni's expertise over the years, in picking the right players has helped CSK win the IPL four times. Chennai Super Kings hence came up with an adorable post for their former skipper Dhoni as he landed in Chennai.

"The (Yellow) heart goes smiling (grinning face with smiling eyes), every single time! #ThalaDharisanam #WhistlePodu,” tweeted CSK to welcome their former skipper.

Here is CSK's heartwarming post for MS Dhoni:

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, Chennai Super Kings had retained Ravindra Jadeja as their top pick for a price of INR 16 crores, their second pick was MS Dhoni who will purse INR 12 crores, with England all-rounder Moeen Ali (INR 8 crores) and youngster Rituraj Gaikwad (INR 6 crores) completed their top four retentions.

Earlier there was a lot of uncertainty regarding Dhoni's future in the IPL, CSK responded brilliantly by retaining the veteran cricketer, however, it remains to be seen whether he will captain the franchise this season as well, or they will opt for someone else.