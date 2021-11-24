IPL 2022: CSK retain THESE players, Rishabh Pant to lead THIS team

In great news for MSD fans, Chennai Super Kings will be retaining the services of their long time captain for three more seasons of the Indian Premier League, as reported by The Indian Express. Apart from MS Dhoni, CSK has also decided to keep star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and young opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad. Furthermore, CSK will also retain either Moeen Ali or Sam Curran.

Rishabh Pant has been retained by Delhi Capitals alongside Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel.

Mumbai Indians have retained IPL’s most successful skipper Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah along with Ishan Kishan who the daily mentions. MI’s talks with Kieron Pollard are ongoing as per the report.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be retaining Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.

BCCI rules permit each IPL team to retain a maximum number of four players. CSK’s talks with Moeen Ali are ongoing as the franchise reportedly believes he will be effective on Chennai’s turning wicket during next year’s IPL in India. CSK will retain pacer Sam Curran in case talks with Moeen Ali do not materialise.

With IPL’s mega auction to be conducted in December, franchises need to submit their list of retained players latest by November 30.

CSK’s retention ends retirement speculation for MSD?

While tying up Dhoni seems to be a no-brainer for CSK, the news is also significant with the recent speculation that next year’s IPL might be Dhoni’s last. MSD had recently gone on record to say that he would play his last T20 game in his IPL home ground in Chennai. The former skipper had said, “I have always planned my cricket. My last ODI in India was in Ranchi. Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it’s next year or in five years’ time, I don’t know.”