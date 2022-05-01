IPL 2022: CSK beat SRH by 13 runs as MS Dhoni begins captaincy stint with a win

MS Dhoni-led CSK defeated SRH by 13 runs

Chennai Super Kings registered a 13-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday in MS Dhoni's first match as captain, after taking over the same from Ravindra Jadeja.

Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten after his blitzkrieg knock of 64 off 33, and he did get his side close, but in the end, SRH fell agonisingly short of the required total.

This, after Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway got CSK off to a flying start, Gaikwad scored 99 in 57 balls, Conway remained unbeaten at 85 off 55, as he helped the side reach a total of 202/2 in 20 overs.

In reply, Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson also started well for SRH, but Mukesh Choudhary's four-wicket spell rocked the 2016-IPL champs.

