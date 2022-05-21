Crowd cheers outside MS Dhoni-led CSK's hotel at midnight, watch the 'Thala' magic

Chennai Super Kings

Defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were seen losing their last game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 tournament. Moeen Ali top-scored with a 57-ball 93 before Rajasthan Royals (RR) staged a remarkable comeback to restrict the yellow brigade to 150 for six in the allotted 20 overs.

R Ashwin remained unbeaten on 40 off 23 balls as helped his team RR complete the chase of 151 runs with two balls to go. This victory saw RR pip Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) into the second place after their superior net run rate came into play.

READ | From 'definitely not' to 'definitely yes' watch MS Dhoni's constant love for CSK

The game was more important to RR than that to CSK, who were already out of contingent for the Playoffs as the side lost 10 of their 14 games. The side only managed to win four games.

Despite all this, the fan craze for MS Dhoni and his team has not diminished. Commentator Ian Bishop shared a video on Instagram showing the crowd cheering for Dhoni outside the hotel room the team stays.

He captioned the video, "CSK returning to our hotel after midnight. Crowds outside on Nariman point cheering and waiting to get the last sighting of MSD. #Passion".

WATCH:

MS Dhoni was not the skipper at the start of the 15th edition of the tournament, The side had made Ravindra Jadeja the captain, however, a series of losses saw the all-rounder give the lead back to 'Thala' Dhoni.

Since then, the CSK side saw a lot of things happen, be it Jadeja getting injured to leaving the bio-bubble to even Ambati Rayudu tweeting about retiring from IPL and then deleting it.

READ | MS Dhoni to Ambati Rayudu, CSK cricketers who may not play IPL 2023

However, the side will be now aiming for IPL 2023 and would also be eyeing some players to be added to the squad.