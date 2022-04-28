IPL 2022: Chetan Sakariya makes debut for DC, Mitchell Marsh recovers from Covid, KKR also make 3 changes

Delhi Capitals have made two changes, while KKR have 3 changes in their lineup

Delhi Capitals return to action on Thursday as they will look to bounce back from the no-ball controversy, as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. There have been changes aplenty on both sides as Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to field first.

Kolkata Knight Riders have made three changes to their playing XI, Aaron Finch comes back into the team, and Baba Indrajith and Harshit Rana make their debuts for the franchise.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have also made two changes, Mitchell Marsh, who suffered from covid recently has recovered and has returned to the playing XI, while Chetan Sakariya makes his debut for Delhi.

READ| Team India needs to take special care of talents like Umran Malik and Tilak Varma

Here is how Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders lineup for tonight's clash:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya