IPL 2022: Chetan Sakariya is back with 'Wakanda Forever' and 'Goku' celebrations, video viral

Chetan Sakariya brought out his unique celebrations after taking Aaron Finch's wicket

Delhi Capitals gave Chetan Sakariya his debut against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, and the youngster repaid his franchise's faith almost instantly, as he got rid of Aaron Finch in the first over of his spell.

Sakariya, who lit up the IPL last season as well, celebrated with a 'Wakanda Forever' and 'Goku' gesture after taking Finch's wicket. Earlier, the youngster had also celebrated in a similar manner on plenty of occasions in IPL 2021 as well.

Sakariya replaced Khaleel Ahmed in the Delhi Capitals playing XI, who picked up a hamstring issue, but it proved to be a blessing in disguise, as the youngster got the wicket of Finch in his third ball itself.

The 24-year-old castled Finch, who tried to go for a big-hit but completely mistimed his shot, as Sakariya took advantage of Finch's recent slump against left-arm pacers.

After taking the wicket, Sakariya brought out his famous 'Wankanda Foreover' celebration, which was seen last season as well, and followed it up with another 'Goku' inspired gesture.

Who is Chetan Sakariya?

Sakariya, who had an impressive last season with Rajasthan Royals was signed by Delhi for a whopping INR 4.20 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

The 24-year-old had kept his base price at INR 50 lakhs, but after impressing everyone with his stint with RR, the youngster was called up for India's tour of Sri Lanka, and he made both his ODI and T20I debuts for India.

The son of a former tempo driver, Sakariya's family hails from Vartej, a small town ten kilometres west of Gujarat's Bhavnagar district. He used to copy Irfan Pathan and Zaheer Khan's actions while bowling.