IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings missed a player like Surersh Raina, says Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri on Suresh Raina

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has opined that the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) need to have a batter-like their former loyal servant Suresh Raina. Raina was one of the key reasons behind CSK’s success over the years and the left-handed batter made a major contribution to the MS Dhoni-led side and scored a plethora of runs.

He recently pointed out that Suresh Raina was one of their top contributors with the bat for several years and played an instrumental role in CSK's success. The left-handed batter Suresh Raina was not retained by the Yellow Army ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. The defending champions did not even bid for the veteran player as he went unsold in the auction.

“CSK has been doing well for several years, but we often tend to forget Suresh Raina’s contribution. He was a proven player in the IPL. He used to provide stability by scoring runs consistently while batting at No.3,” Shastri said during a conversation with ESPN Cricinfo.

“He made things easier for the other batters. They need to find such a player. While Rayudu and Uthappa will still play, it will make a lot of difference if they get some cushion.” he added.

