IPL 2022: Jonty Rhodes touches Sachin Tendulkar's feet, heartwarming gesture goes viral

Jonty Rhodes touches Sachin Tendulkar's feet

Jonty Rhodes, who once used to work with Mumbai Indians and now working in the coaching staff of Punjab Kings as a fielding coach did a sweet gesture for Sachin Tendulkar during the end of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians game. During the customary handshake after the match, Jonty Rhodes bowed down to Sachin Tendulkar to touch his feet.

Sachin Tendulkar tried hard to stop Jonty Rhodes but he somehow managed to touch Tendulkar's feet and soon after this gesture, they both hugged each other.

i missed this last night why is he like this pic.twitter.com/AnlnoyZgOp — m. (@idyyllliic) April 14, 2022

Rhodes hung his cricketing boots many years ago and since then he has been associated with various IPL teams. He shares a very cordial relationship with Indian cricketers and Indian cricket fans and time and again he has talked about his love for India. Jonty Rhodes has even named his daughter 'India'.

The gesture promises to put a smile on the faces of MI, who slumped to their fifth defeat of IPL 2022. They are struggling at the bottom of the points table, with no wins in the tournament. Before Jonty Rhodes, Yuvraj Singh and Vinod Kambli have also touched Sachin Tendulkar's feet and have said that they do this gesture because he is the 'God of Cricket'.