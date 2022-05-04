IPL 2022: Can CSK qualify for playoffs if they lose against RCB?

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja will be crucial to their respective sides for CSK vs RCB match

MS Dhoni got Chennai Super Kings back to winning ways as he took over the captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja again. CSK defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a close contest to keep their playoff hopes alive, but they will have to repeat their heroics again, versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

The four-time IPL champs have struggled comprehensively this season, and currently, they're at a stage, where a single defeat could derail their hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2022 playoffs.

Ahead of their all-important clash with RCB, CSK currently occupy the ninth place in the league standings, with three wins from a possible nine matches. They have only collected six points, and with five more matches remaining, the maximum number of points Dhoni's side can accumulate is 16.

In previous years, 16 points would have been enough for a team to qualify for the playoffs, but with two new teams having joined the IPL bandwagon, there's going to be a tough fight for the top four berths.

That being said, 16 points should give CSK a chance to reach the playoffs, but in order to do that, they will have to win all of their remaining games this season.

Can CSK qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs if they lose against RCB?

A defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore would be a big hit to CSK's ambition. If they end up losing against RCB, and win all of their remaining four games, then CSK can reach a total of 14 points, which may bring the net run rate (NNR) into play.

MS Dhoni's side currently have a negative net run rate of -0.407, and there are three other teams as well, who have a negative net run rate, so things could get dicey come the end of the season. Thus, CSK would hope to keep their future in their own hands and try to keep the winning run going.