IPL 2022: Broke few remote controls and water bottles, says Ricky Ponting

Ponting missed the Rajasthan Royals clash after a family member returned positive for the COVID-19 virus just hours before the start of the match. Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting, who was in quarantine during the game between DC and RR, has shared what he went through during the last over drama which eventually cost them the game.

Sharing his experience of watching the team's previous match from a hotel room, head coach Ricky Ponting said, "It was frustrating. I think I broke three or four remote controls, and a few water bottles might have been thrown into the walls and things like that

When you’re on the side-lines, being a coach and you can’t control what’s happening out in the middle, that’s hard enough, but when you’re not actually at the ground, it can get a little more frustrating,” Ponting told Delhi Capitals in a video uploaded on the latter’s YouTube channel.

“It was all wrong, everything about it was wrong. The umpire was wrong but you have got to get on with it. For our players to demonstrate what they did and to have our assistant coach run onto the field, it's not anything we are happy with or proud of. I have spoken to the guys about that,” Ponting was quoted.