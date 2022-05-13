IPL 2022: Brabourne Stadium pitch, weather report for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

Brabourne Stadium Mumbai

The Punjab Kings have the last chance to keep their hopes alive for a berth in the next round. The side would be under immense pressure playing this game after their heartbreaking loss in the last game whereas The Royal Challengers Bangalore have played well in the last two games and have almost booked a berth in the next playoffs round.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore weather forecast

Odd clouds may be over the skies of Mumbai on May 13. The wicket has been hard on the bowlers and the flat surface along with the fast outfield has allowed batsmen to score runs easily. The side batting first in this

PBKS vs RCB - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai is a good surface to bat on where the ball comes onto the bat nicely. One has seen big scores at this venue in the past. Pacers don’t find assistance from the surface and have to rely on their variations.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood.