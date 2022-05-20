IPL 2022 CSK vs RR: Brabourne Stadium pitch and weather report for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match

Chennai Super Kings will play their last game of IPL 2022 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, May 20. CSK has zero chance of qualifying for the playoffs but will be keen to end the season on a winning note.
On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals have almost qualified for the next round. A win against Chennai Super Kings will take them to the second position in the points table, thereby setting up a clash with the Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 match.
The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium generally assists both bowlers and batsmen, with the dew factor coming to play deep in the match. The short boundaries and a quick outfield are expected to thrill the batsmen.
Full Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal