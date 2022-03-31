IPL 2022: Brabourne Stadium pitch and weather report for Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings match

Match 7 of the IPL 2022 will be between Lucknow Super Giants and the defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants are all set to take on Ravindra Jadeja's Chennai Super Kings. Both the teams have lost their opening encounters of the IPL and will now be looking forward to coming back to winning ways.

Both these teams will be looking for a good start by their openers in the powerplay overs as they were not able to give a kicking start to their respective teams in their previous IPL games. Moeen Ali, who had a wonderful season last year for the CSK was not part of the team as he was in a mandatory three-day quarantine but he is expected to be part of the squad in this game and this will give a major confidence boost to the team.

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings weather forecast

The temperature is expected to hover around 31°C on the matchday with 53% humidity and 11 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings- DY Patil Stadium pitch report

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings probable XI​

Lucknow Super Giants: Lokesh Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner / Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne