IPL 2022: Brabourne Stadium pitch and weather report for Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings match

Match 7 of the IPL 2022 will be between Lucknow Super Giants and the defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 31, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants are all set to take on Ravindra Jadeja's Chennai Super Kings. Both the teams have lost their opening encounters of the IPL and will now be looking forward to coming back to winning ways. 

READ: LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch LSG vs CSK match live in India

Both these teams will be looking for a good start by their openers in the powerplay overs as they were not able to give a kicking start to their respective teams in their previous IPL games. Moeen Ali, who had a wonderful season last year for the CSK was not part of the team as he was in a mandatory three-day quarantine but he is expected to be part of the squad in this game and this will give a major confidence boost to the team. 

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings weather forecast 

The temperature is expected to hover around 31°C on the matchday with 53% humidity and 11 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings- DY Patil Stadium pitch report

The second match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League 2022 was played between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in Brabourne, Mumbai on March 27. Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets in their IPL opening match on Sunday. Lalit Yadav smashed 48 not out off 38 balls down the order as DC chased down the target of 178 with 10 balls to spare.

So the wicket of Brabourne Stadium is good for batting since the pitch plays well throughout and is considered helpful. The field may occasionally have a slow spin to it.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings probable XI​

Lucknow Super Giants: Lokesh Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

READTATA IPL 2022: How does the points table look like after KKR vs RCB match? Check orange, purple cap holders

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner / Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne

 

