IPL 2022 KKR vs DC: Brabourne Stadium pitch and weather report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match

Match 19 of the PL 2022 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on 10th April 2022.

KKR is at the top of the points table with 3 wins out of 4 games whereas Delhi Capitals are currently at the 7th position with 1 win out of 3 games.

KKR vs DC weather forecast

According to weather.com, the temperature of Mumbai city on April 10 (Sunday) will be 31° Celcius during the day and fall to 27° Celcius at night. The sky will be clear throughout the day and night. The chances of rain are just 6%. The humidity will be around 72% during the day and rise to 76% at night

KKR vs DC - Brabourne Stadium pitch report

Brabourne Stadium is a high-scoring ground. The average 1st innings total in T20Is is 157 while the average 2nd innings total is 147. The last game at the stadium in IPL 2022 was PBKS vs CSK encounter, in which Punjab Kings slammed a 180-run knock in the 1st innings.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy

Delhi Capitals - Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh/Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje