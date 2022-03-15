IPL 2022: Big blow for Mumbai Indians as key batter ruled out of opener vs Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians (MI) kick off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign on March 27, but they'll have to make do without a key player for the contest.

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav might have to sit out of the Mumbai Indians' IPL opener against Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 27 as he is unlikely to fully recover from a hairline fracture on his thumb.

Yadav, one of the four players retained by Mumbai Indians, sustained the injury during the T20 series against the West Indies and subsequently missed the assignment against Sri Lanka.

"Surya is currently at the NCA doing his rehabilitation. He is well on his way to recovery but there is a possibility that his participation in the opening game will be a real touch and go affair," a senior BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.



One year since my dream came true, and we're only getting started



To my family, my coaches, my friends, my colleagues, and to YOU - pic.twitter.com/FUa5ihnxqE — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 14, 2022

"So there could be a possibility that he might be advised by the board's medical team to not risk playing the opener," he added.

For MI, Yadav is the most important batter apart from skipper Rohit Sharma and their Rs 15.25 crore 'buy-back' Ishan Kishan. Hence, there is no way that even the MI team management would take any risk as they have a larger picture to look at.

MI have a five-day gap after their first game and they next play Rajasthan Royals on April 2. It is believed that the 360-degree power-hitter will be good to go by then.

"I think by the second MI game, he would be 100 per cent match fit. It is likely to be more of a precautionary measure if he doesn't play the first game," the source added.

Yadav was in fantastic form during the T20 series against the West Indies where he won the 'Player of the Series' award.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will place in the opening game of the season on March 26, in a repeat of last year's final.

