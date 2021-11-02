IPL 2022: Bad news for MS Dhoni fans as CSK owner makes THIS statement ahead of mega auction

Chennai Super Kings recently defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 final to lift the trophy under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni-led CSK dominated IPL 2021 from the first match and became the first team to qualify for the final. CSK defeated KKR by 27 runs in the final to clinch IPL 2021 trophy.

It is to be noted that there will be a mega auction before IPL 2022 and it would not be possible for CSK to retain every player who are currently in the squad. As per the rules laid down by BCCI, a team will be allowed to retain only 4 players. In IPL 2022 mega acution there will be no Right to Match Card.

Dhoni would definitely be CSK's first-choice player before IPL 2022 and it is expected that the CSK would retain him but it is learnt that Dhoni doesn't want CSK to lose money by retaining him. Speaking to Editorji, CSK owner N Srinivasan has revealed that Dhoni does not want CSK management to retain him before the mega auction.

"MS Dhoni is a fair person, he wants retention policy to come out as he doesn't want CSK to lose lots money while retaining him - that is why he gives different reply to everyone," Srinivasan said.

As per rules, a team will need to spend Rs 16 crore for its first choice player if it retains 4 players and the amount will come down to Rs 15 crore if a franchise decides to retain 3 players. A franchise will have to shell out Rs 14 crore if it retains 1 or 2 players. It is expected that CSK would retain 3-4 players and Dhoni will be paid the highest amount.