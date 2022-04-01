IPL 2022: Ayush Badoni's six hits female fan during LSG vs CSK match, watch viral video

For all the glory of ODIs and Test cricket, the T20 format offers a unique sort of thrills, which could be down to the ability of batters to find the boundary ropes regularly. However, sometimes, the huge sixes in the sport have their own hazards. A similar incident happened on Thursday as LSG youngster Ayush Badoni's six apparently hit a female fan on her head.

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings went head to head against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time, and it was Ayush Badoni and Evin Lewis' late flurry which ensured that LSG picked up their win in IPL, while handing CSK their second consecutive defeat.

Towards the end of the thrilling game which LSG won in the last over, LSG sensation Ayush Badoni who grabbed eyeballs in their previous game as well - when he struck a fifty against Gujarat Titans (GT) - was in a similar mood against CSK.

The 22-year-old hit a lofted sweep shot which went straight into the crowd at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Replays showed that a female fan tried to catch the ball which Badoni had struck, but she failed in her attempts.

The ball seemed to have slipped through her hands and struck her in her head. Thankfully, she appeared to be okay, and no menace was done. The female fan was though, seen rubbing her head, which is quite understandable.

Later in the video, someone from the stadium staff was also seen attending to the fan, just to ensure that she was doing fine.

The video of this hilarious incident is now going crazy viral on social media:

This six from bidoni injured a lady in crowd

While Badoni chipped in with 19 runs in 9 balls, Evin Lewis contributed 55 off 23 deliveries to help Lucknow edge CSK in a thrilling game. After the match, LSG skipper KL Rahul and Evin Lewis both lauded the youngster for his quickfire knocks.