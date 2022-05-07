Search icon
IPL 2022: Avesh Khan, Jason Holder help LSG trump KKR by 75 runs to go top of the table

Lucknow Super Giants were in complete command in their fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders and registered a 75-run win to go top of the standings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 07, 2022, 11:03 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants were ruthless as they picked apart Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

The two teams faced off at the MCA Stadium in Pune, and while Shreyas did get his side to a good start as he got rid of dangerman KL Rahul early, Lucknow were heads and shoulders above KKR in a must-win fixture for the latter. 

With this latest defeat, the road ahead for KKR becomes a lot painstaking, as they would now have to rely on results elsewhere, but last season's finalists have struggled immensely this season. 

More to follow..

