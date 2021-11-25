Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma teaches Virat Kohli to dance, video goes VIRAL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star player Virat Kohli was recently featured in a music video that was shared on the team's Instagram handle. The video is directed by Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma who can be seen teaching Virat the hook-step in the now-viral BTS video.

Directed and choreographed by Dhanashree with music by Harsh Upadhyay, the top stars from the team performed the Hustle signature dance step. The video inspires RCB's wide geography of fans to 'Never Give Up and Don't Back Down'.

Watch the BTS video here.

Speaking about her experience of directing and choreographing the dance music video, Dhanashree Verma said, "It was so much fun working on this video with the RCB cricketers. Having seen the effort of the RCB players in everything they do, I began appreciating the #PlayBold mentality, which not only helps in sport but in our daily lives too. RCB is my extended family, and it was only fitting that I dedicate this video to every member in the team and to the thousands of fans out there."

Check out the music video here.

AB de Villiers, Glen Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Navdeep Saini can also be seen shaking a leg in the Royal Challengers Bangalore new music video that was released on Tuesday.

RCB shared this video on their Instagram and captioned it as, "Celebrating the solidarity and play bold spirit of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Special thanks to all our players who wear RCB colors and give their 100 percent on the field."

With the IPL 2022 mega auction just on the horizon, RCB celebrates this spirit and the togetherness of the team through the video. Meanwhile, NDTV has reported that RCB is likely to retain the services of captain Virat and Maxwell. In addition to them, RCB may also retain Yuzvendra Chahal as part of their four-player quota.

(With IANS inputs)