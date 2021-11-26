MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi joins VIRAL Urban Dictionary trend, shares meaning of CSK captain's name

A new trend is currently going viral on social media wherein people are searching for the definition of their names on Urban Dictionary and posting it online. Joining the trend in style, CSK captain MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni also shared the definition of her name as well as Mahendra (Dhoni's first name) on her Instagram stories.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Sakshi uploaded a screenshot of the meaning of her name on the Urban Dictionary app and wrote, "I would disagree with only two points so what do you think @Mahi7781."

Check out her story here.

In her second story, Sakshi shared the definition of 'Mahendra' on her Instagram as well. While Dhoni is not active on social media, his wife Sakshi often posts his photos and videos online to keep the cricketers' fans updated.

Check out Mahendra's meaning in Urban Dictionary here.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited IPL 2022 mega auction is scheduled to be held in December. BCCI is due to make an official announcement about the mega auction date soon. As for CSK, the management has decided to retain their skipper, MS Dhoni, for three more years, reports state. Apart from Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali/ Sam Curran will also be retained.

Earlier, speaking about playing his last IPL match, Dhoni had said that he wishes to play his last match in Chennai. Dhoni had said, "I have always planned my cricket. My last ODI in India was in Ranchi. Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in five years' time, I don't know."