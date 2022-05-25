IPL 2022: Animated RCB celebrations go viral as Rajat Patidar hits six to bring up maiden IPL ton

RCB players' animated celebration after Rajat Patidar's ton goes viral

Rajat Patidar scored the fastest century of IPL 2022 as he helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) score 207 in their respective 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator 1 between RCB and LSG at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In the process, he also became the first uncapped player in IPL history to score a century in the playoffs, and Patidar reached the milestone in a stylish manner by hitting a huge six off Mohsin Khan's over.

RCB players including the likes of Virat Kohli and others were caught celebrating Patidar's century in an animated fashion.

Patidar came out to bat after RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was dismissed on a golden duck, albeit the youngster rose to the occasion and helped his side with a crucial knock in a must-win game.

In the 18th over of RCB's inning, Rajat Patidar dispatched a short-pitched delivery from Mohsin Khan into the stands, and as soon as he notched his century, RCB players sitting in the dugout flung out in joy.

Patidar remained unbeaten at 112 after facing 54 balls, and he was ably supported by Dinesh Karthik the finisher who played an unbeaten 37-run knock as RCB mustered up a total of 207/4 in their respective 20 overs, after KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl.

In reply, LSG mustered up a total of 125/2 after 14 overs at the time of writing.