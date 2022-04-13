IPL 2022: Ambati Rayudu takes a stunning catch to dismiss Akash Deep during RCB vs CSK game, Watch

The IPL 2022 is only 22 matches old and we have seen some amazing fielding efforts along with some sensational catches. One such cath was taken during last night's IPL encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super King's skipper was bowling the 16th over for the team and took the wicket off the 2nd delivery during that over. In came Akash Deep who was only playing his 2nd IPL game and from the word go, his team was expecting him to go big as the required run rate was climbing all the time with Dinesh Karthik playing well at the other end.

Akash in an attempt to get a single just pushed it in the air towards Ambati Rayudu at short cover as the ball held on the surface and the CSK batter flung himself to his right and took an absolute blinder with one hand. Check out the catch below.

Soon after Rayudu took that amazing catch, he was surrounded by his teammates and RCB lost its 8th wicket. Dinesh Karthik, however, tried to take on bowlers but he had a lot to chase singlehandedly and he was caught out by Ravindra Jadeja while trying to hit Dwayne Bravo for a six.

Dinesh Karthik's wicket ensured that CSK has the game and they went on to win their 1st game of this season's IPL by 23 runs.