IPL 2022: Ahead of mega auction, BCCI decides to probe Ahmedabad team owners - here's why

In a significant development, the BCCI on Saturday (December 4) decided to launch a probe into the ownership pattern of CVC Capital, who succeeded in buying the Ahmedabad-based franchise for Indian Premier League. It is to be noted that CVC Capital outbid others by placing a bid of Rs 5625 crore to claim the ownership of Ahmedabad-based franchise ahead of IPL 2022.

It is to be noted that CVC Capital had outbid Adani Group to buy Ahmedabad-based frnachise but the CVC Capital has come under the scanner after reports surfaced that the company is connected with betting companies outside India.

"We have formed a committee who are investigating into the matter,” said Board secretary Jay Shah after the BCCI AGM on Saturday.

Talking about IPL 2022 mega auction, Shah said, "The IPL Governing council will take a call on this." Speculations are rife that IPL 2022 mega auction would take place in January first week but the BCCI is yet to make any official announcement in this regard.