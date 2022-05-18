Headlines

Cricket

IPL 2022: Ahead of LSG vs KKR, captains KL Rahul-Shreyas Iyer engage in hilarious banter

Ahead of the match between KKR and LSG, captains KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were seen poking fun at each other during the toss.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2022, 08:34 PM IST

As Kolkata Knight Riders took on Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win game at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, skippers KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were seen having banter with each other during the toss. 

The match is a must-win for both sides. While KL Rahul's Lucknow will hope to win their last match of the season and reach the magical figure of 18 points, elsewhere, Shreyas Iyer's KKR will also eye a win and that too by a huge margin to keep their playoff hopes alive. 

Ahead of the high-voltage clash though, the two captains were seen sharing a laugh at the toss. 

Shreyas Iyer being the home captain for the match between LSG and KKR, he was chosen to toss the coin, and KL Rahul was the one who had to call. 

As soon as Iyer tossed the coin, it flew some distance away and kept moving before eventually falling for heads, which was the call from his opposite number, Rahul. 

Before announcing his decision to bat first, KL Rahul came up with a cheeky comment for Iyer as he stated, "Udhar daal de aur (Throw it away further)."

You can check out the viral video here:

Talking about the match, Lucknow Super Giants got off to a good start as their opening batters KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock found their groove once again. After 12 overs, at the time of writing, LSG had racked up a total of 97 without any loss. 

