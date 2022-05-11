IPL 2022: AB de Villiers to make RCB return next year? Virat Kohli makes big statement

Virat Kohli has given a big statement on AB de Villiers' return to RCB

Virat Kohli are AB de Villiers are the best of friend and their camaraderie over the years has left fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) gushing at the duo. However, ever since ABD announces his retirement, Kohli and RCB have been left with a gaping hole in the team.

Currently, two of three players are combining to fill in the shoes of AB de Villiers, but Kohli remains hopeful that his best friend will soon be back with RCB, while also revealing that they remain in touch as always.

Ever since De Villiers announced that he had stopped enjoying his cricket, and thus, he's decided to pull curtains on his glittering career in 2021, RCB and Kohli have often spoken about how they miss the prolific South African batter.

In a recent interview with Danish Sait on RCB insider, Kohli however insisted that he remains hopeful about De Villiers' return next season.

In a recent interview with Danish Sait on RCB insider, Kohli however insisted that he remains hopeful about De Villiers' return next season.



Tell us what the best moment from this interview was for you, in the comments section.#PlayBold #IPL2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/vV6MyRDyRt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 11, 2022

"I miss him a lot. I speak to him regularly, quite regularly. He keeps messaging me," revealed the 33-year-old to Mr Nags, the character of Danish Sait, in a video shared by RCB recently.

"He was in the US recently watching golf. Augusta Masters is what I heard it was called. So he told me he was there experiencing it with his friends and family," added Kohli.

He further added that De Villiers might return to RCB in some capacity from next year onwards.

"So we stay in touch and he's very keenly watching RCB and hopefully here next year in some capacity," stated the former skipper.

While Kohli has struggled for runs this season, his franchise have done ever so well collectively as they currently sit in the fourth position on the IPL 2022 league standings, with two more games to play.

They return to action on Friday, as RCB take on Punjab Kings, before finishing their campaign against the league leaders Gujarat Titans.