IPL 2021: Which players will possibly be released, retained by Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai Indians was the best side in the IPL 2020 as they topped the table and won their fifth title, and first time back-to-back with a strong squad

Do Mumbai Indians really need a release and retention process? Do they really need an auction? How strong they want to become? Or are there any holes even that they want to even plug? These are the many conversations that are floating around the defending champions Mumbai Indians as they plan and come into another year for the process of retention and release of players before the auction for the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mumbai Indians have been the best side in the league as they now have won the most number of titles -- Five -- and the only box they wanted to tick was win a title in an even year, which will make it consecutive years for them as far as championships are concerned. With a strong core of players and the most settled unit, MI don't really have gaps to fill but they would want to strengthen their squad even further before the auction comes.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 Squad

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Anukul Roy, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn.

Players that will be retained by Mumbai Indians?

Probably the whole squad? Mumbai Indians seem the only team, who would be happy even if there was no retention or release was taking place in this year, let alone the auction. From skipper Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, to engine room of Kieron Pollard, and the two Pandyas - Hardik and Krunal; from Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah to Rahul Chahar and Jayant Yadav, MI already have a strong XI and since they don't really tinker with their team much, not many gaps are there to plug.

Players that could be released by Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai won't let go off any of their key players, since it's a mini-auction this year. MI might look at releasing the overseas fast bowlers except Boult and if Malinga is fit and ready to come, he comes straight back in. The only thing Mii would look at maybe releasing big players like Chris Lynn, who didnt get a single game and maybe the youngsters like Prince Balwant, Mohsin Khan,etc. to fill an extra spinner's role. Apart from that, Mumbai Indians will have the least released players this year focussing on 'Why fix if ain't broke'.