Watch: RCB skipper Virat Kohli smashes chair in disgust, reprimanded for breaching IPL code of conduct

Even though Royal Challengers Bangalore won against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second game in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), their skipper Virat Kohli didn't have a great night as he was reprimanded for breaching the IPL code of conduct for Level 1 offence.

Kohli, who had stitched a 44-run partnership with star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was set to go crash bang with eight overs remaining in RCB's innings, however, couldn't push on as he mistimed a pull-shot off Jason Holder straight into the hands of the short fine-leg fielder Vijay Shankar.

Kohli got out after scoring 33 runs off 29 balls including four boundaries. Kohli was particularly displeased with himself after getting out at the wrong time especially when both he and Maxwell had started taking the initiative to SRH bowlers.

He let out his disgust on the white plastic chair in the dugout as he was going back to the team's dressing room. Kohli was reprimanded for his act later. "Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct," an IPL statement said.

Even though Maxwell kicked on and scored his first fifty for RCB and his first in the IPL after a gap of five years, Kohli wasn't pleased with his innings.

However, RCB prevailed, in the end, to win the game as SRH collapsed from 115/2 in 16 overs to 142/9 in 19.5 overs to give away the whole advantage and lose the game by six runs, their second loss in as many games. While the RCB side raced to the top of the points table with two wins in as many games.

RCB will next face the Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on April 18.