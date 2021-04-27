IPL 2021: Virat Kohli 'bhaiyya', Anushka Sharma 'ma'am' pose with Kohli's RCB teammate, pic goes VIRAL

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and her actress wife Anushka Sharma psed for fresh new pictures on Sunday (April 25) with Kohli's teammates and a fan. The couple posed for the picture at a high-end hotel in Mumbai amid the ongoing IPL 2021 series.

RCB's new recruit Gabriel Ben posted a picture with Virat and Anushka on Monday, saying that it was 'most awaited'. "The most awaited photo with virat bhayya and anushka mam @virat.kohli @anushkasharma," he wrote in his caption. Several of Ben's followers dropped heart emojis on his post and called him 'so lucky'.

In another photo, Virat and Anushka can be seen posing or a photo with a fan. In the pic, Anushka can be spotted wearing a white top and a striped outfit, while Virat was seen in a grey shirt and blue shorts.

Earlier on Sunday, some pictures of Virat and Anushka went viral. In the pictures, the couple were posing with a few other RCB members. The fans of the Virat and Anushka noticed how the RCB skipper was also carrying the burp cloth of his newborn daughter on his shoulder.

It may be recalled that Virat and Anushka became proud parents of a baby girl in January this year with the arrival of their daughter Vamika. Announcing her name, Anushka had written in an Instagram post, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."