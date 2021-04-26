IPL 2021: 'Unless Bairstow was...' Sehwag, Twitterati express shock at opener not being sent by SRH in super over

The choice of batsmen teams have picked in the recent super overs whether in the IPL last year or international cricket has drawn criticism many times, however, it went to a whole another level on Sunday when the Sunrisers Hyderabad didn't send their opening batsman Jonny Bairstow for the super over against the Delhi Capitals.

Bairstow was the only player across both teams to have a strike rate in access of 200 in the main innings as he hit four sixes and three fours on the way to his explosive innings of 38 runs off just 18 balls. However, the SRH side decided to send the skipper David Warner instead along with the man of all seasons Kane Williamson, who almost got his side to the victory in the game.

Williamson came to bat in the fourth over of the innings and remained till the last over unbeaten on 66 runs off just 51 balls. He brought his side to the finish line, but couldn't get them over, which meant the game had to go to the super over.

Delhi Capitals gave the ball to the left-arm spinner Axar Patel, which meant a left-hander had to come to bat along with the man in form Williamson. Patel kept his calm and despite giving away a boundary, he only gave away 8 runs, 7 to be exact as one was a short run and DC needed only eight runs to chase which they did on the very last ball to get two points in the bag.

However, former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag was clueless about why Bairstow wasn't sent in the super over, given the smashing form he is in. Not just Sehwag, many fans on Twitter wondered the same and also referred to Bairstow's shocked-looking face during the super over.

Here are some of the reactions:

Unless Bairstow was in toilet, can't get why would he not be your first choice in a #SuperOver when he scored 38 of 18 in the main innings and looked the cleanest hitter. Baffling, Hyderabad fought well but have only themselves to blame for strange decisions. #SRHvsDC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 25, 2021

Johnny Bairstow to David Warner pic.twitter.com/4KjQ1czcpp — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 25, 2021

Brain dead SRH. No Bairstow — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 25, 2021

But why won't you send Bairstow? — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) April 25, 2021

No Bairstow, lmao.. Belt treatment needed for SRH management. Idc if this works or not. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 25, 2021

Bairstow in shock why the management didn’t sent him to open the super over as we speak pic.twitter.com/qBFslPIb8n — King(@Pran33Th__18) April 25, 2021

I'm sure there's a reason, but not sending Bairstow out here is a very interesting call. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) April 25, 2021

Where is bairstow in super over ????? — Prasanna (@prasannalara) April 25, 2021

Why is Bairstow not batting in this super over for @SunRisers !! Best top order batter in the world at the moment #IPL2021 — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) April 25, 2021