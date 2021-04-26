Trending#

IPL 2021: 'Unless Bairstow was...' Sehwag, Twitterati express shock at opener not being sent by SRH in super over

Sunrisers Hyderabad made just 7 runs in the super over after they sent Kane Williamson and skipper David Warner to bat for the six balls.


Jonny Bairstow, Axar Patel

Jonny Bairstow's shocked-looking face during the super over between SRH and DC | Photo: BCCI / IPL

Written By

Edited By

Anshul Gupta

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 26, 2021, 01:01 AM IST

The choice of batsmen teams have picked in the recent super overs whether in the IPL last year or international cricket has drawn criticism many times, however, it went to a whole another level on Sunday when the Sunrisers Hyderabad didn't send their opening batsman Jonny Bairstow for the super over against the Delhi Capitals.

Bairstow was the only player across both teams to have a strike rate in access of 200 in the main innings as he hit four sixes and three fours on the way to his explosive innings of 38 runs off just 18 balls. However, the SRH side decided to send the skipper David Warner instead along with the man of all seasons Kane Williamson, who almost got his side to the victory in the game.

Williamson came to bat in the fourth over of the innings and remained till the last over unbeaten on 66 runs off just 51 balls. He brought his side to the finish line, but couldn't get them over, which meant the game had to go to the super over.

Delhi Capitals gave the ball to the left-arm spinner Axar Patel, which meant a left-hander had to come to bat along with the man in form Williamson. Patel kept his calm and despite giving away a boundary, he only gave away 8 runs, 7 to be exact as one was a short run and DC needed only eight runs to chase which they did on the very last ball to get two points in the bag.

However, former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag was clueless about why Bairstow wasn't sent in the super over, given the smashing form he is in. Not just Sehwag, many fans on Twitter wondered the same and also referred to Bairstow's shocked-looking face during the super over.

Here are some of the reactions: 