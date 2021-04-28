IPL 2021: Twitterati come up with hilarious memes as Kedar Jadhav hits 12 runs off 4 balls against his old team CSK

Sunrisers batsman Kedar Jadhav became the talk of the town, especially on social media after he hit a four and a six off the last two balls of his side's innings to take their score beyond 170 against his old team, Chennai Super Kings.

Jadhav, who scored just 62 runs in the eight games he featured for the men in yellow in 66 balls, was criticised for his strike rate and lack of intent to score quick runs in the middle overs, which was one of the reasons for the CSK's undoing last year.

Jadhav was later dropped from a side when CSK realised that it was not working and was also released by the franchise before this year's player auction. Sunrisers picked him at his base price of INR 2 crores and after not featuring in the first three games for the men in orange, Jadhav was picked in the fourth game when the all-rounder Abdul Samad was injured.

After not getting opportunity in his first and scoring 9 (9) in his second Jadhav utilised his third opportunity. Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings desperately needed a final push to get to a respectable score. Ever dependable Kane Williamson helped more than a bit with his fantastic 26 runs off just 10 balls, but they needed the batsman from the other end to do his bit as well and Jadhav didn't disappoint.

With the last two balls remaining, Jadhav hit the first one, a short ball outside the off-stump towards fine third man for a four and flicked the final delivery over square leg for a maximum to score 12 runs off just four balls, striking at 300 and helping SRH reach 171-run score.

Soon after the 36-year old's exploits, Jadhav started trending as the fans of the CSK side were surprised to see him batting at a strike rate over 100 and were disappointed that he did that against their side only. Many fans reacted to his innings with hilarious memes. Here are some of the reactions:

